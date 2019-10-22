UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Restores Normal Oil Production After Protest Disruptions - Energy Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Oil production in Ecuador has recovered, reaching a daily output of 527,459 barrels after operations resumed at oil fields blocked by protesters earlier this month, the country's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has announced.

"At the moment, the daily production of the state-owned Petroamazonas EP is at 426,401 barrels and the private companies are bordering on 101,057 barrels of oil, according to the daily production report of the Hydrocarbons Regulation and Control Agency (ARCH)," the ministry said in a Monday release.

Ecuador's Minister of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources Carlos Perez said, as cited in the statement, that production is now at the normal level thanks to government efforts to recover operation at oil fields in the Amazon Region.

According to Ecuador's Energy Ministry, the country's oil production reached 540,000 barrels of crude per day in July 2019.

At the beginning of this month, protests erupted in Ecuador, primarily because of public discontent over a decree on fuel subsidies being cut. The decree was later repealed.

Operations at several oil fields owned by Ecuador's state-run Petroamazonas energy company were suspended in the second week of October when protesters blocked the facilities.

