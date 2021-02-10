UrduPoint.com
Ecuador To Pay $500 To People Who Lost Job In 2020 Over Pandemic - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Ecuador to Pay $500 to People Who Lost Job in 2020 Over Pandemic - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Ecuadorian authorities will payout a COVID-19-relief sum of $500, five times more than previously planned, to people who lost their jobs in 2020 over the pandemic, media reported, citing the Ministry of Labor.

According to El Universo, in February-March, the government will allocate $286 million to compensate about 570,000 families for job losses suffered during the pandemic.

Estimates of the number of qualified recipients of the compensation are currently being conducted.

