Ecuador To Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:33 PM

Ecuador to Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energy Ministry

The Ecuadorian Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday that the oil-rich South American nation would quit the OPEC group of oil major producers starting January next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Ecuadorian Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday that the oil-rich South American nation would quit the OPEC group of oil major producers starting January next year.

"The Ministry of Energy and Non-renewable Resources announces that the Ecuadorian Government has decided to cancel membership of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) starting January 1, 2020," it said in a statement.

