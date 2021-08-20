Ecuador Welcomes Idea of Extending Galapagos Reserve in Exchange for Debt Cut -Association

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Ecuadorean authorities approve of the idea of extending the area of the Galapagos Marine Reserve in exchange for having the country's national debt partially written off, Eliecer Cruz, a biologist and a spokesman for the MasGalapagos citizen association, told Sputnik.

In April, the association proposed that the country may try to have its foreign debt reduced in exchange for expanding the marine reserve in Galapagos, which is currently 51,351 square miles long and is one of the world's largest, in an attempt to create better conditions for the protection of local flora and fauna.

"In May, Ecuador saw a change of government ... We have held meetings with the Environment Minister and the Finance Minister to explain our proposal... The new environment minister, Gustavo Manrique Miranda, took the project very well, and now he is leading it," Cruz said, adding that the scientists expect to receive an answer on the matter within two months.

The experts also held several meetings with governmental officials, who spoke in favor of the proposal and pledged their support, the biologist also said.

The scientist recalled that there was also an option to raise $600 million to buy 1 billion debt bonds maturing in 2030. However, the bonds have grown in price from the previous 60 cents to 75 cents, which will allow the purchase of some 960 million obligations ” still, a significant amount to ensure major savings for Ecuador, the scientist explained.

The expansion of the reserve in the Galapagos Islands will be worth some $6 million per year, Cruz estimated. The plan also entails an allocation of $4-5 million to support fishing, so that Ecuadorian fishermen who traditionally work near the islands won't suffer from the expansion of the reserve, he added.