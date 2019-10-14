Ecuadorians Celebrate Decision to Revise Decree on Canceling Oil Subsidies - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Ecuadorian nationals have met with dancing and songs the decision of the country's authorities and the opposition to revise the controversial decree on canceling oil subsidies that sparked mass protests across the country, media reported.

On Sunday, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno held talks with the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador and the opposition. Both the confederation and the opposition wanted the president to annul the controversial decree. Moreno, on his part, pointed out the need to revise the decree. UN representative in Ecuador Arnaud Peral, who mediated the talks, said that the parties had agreed to stop mass protests in the country.

After the talks, El Comercio released footage showing indigenous people dancing, singing and waving flags. A crowd of celebrating people blocked one of the streets in the capital of Quito.

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador in early October as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, particularly, the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people. According to Moreno, Ecuador could no longer afford them and the cuts could help the country save some $2.27 billion a year. Additionally, the abolition of fuel subsidies was part of the Ecuadorian government's deal with the International Monetary Fund to be eligible for a $4.2 billion loan.