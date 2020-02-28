EDB-BoM gives go-ahead on mobile device manufacturing policy

The Board of Management of Engineering Development Board (EDB) Friday approved mobile device manufacturing policy for submission to the Ministry of Industries and Production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The board of Management of Engineering Development Board (EDB) Friday approved mobile device manufacturing policy for submission to the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Almas Hyder approved the policy while chairing a meeting of the Board of Management of Engineering Development Board, said a press release.

The policy has been drafted, after extensive stakeholder consultation, with the objective to encourage local manufacturers in this sector through technology acquisition and localization.

The proposed policy is expected to promote local investments and FDI. Local device manufacturing activity is projected to create 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country alongside development of efficient manufacturing eco-system and linking Pakistan to the global supply chain.

Needful to mention is that Pakistan is the 7th largest market for mobile sets with annual sales of 34 million sets in 2019. With an increasing demand and competitive advantage of labour cost, it can develop into a major industry capable to generate export surplus to sell its brand of "Made in Pakistan" in the international markets.

The Board also deliberated on the Electric Vehicle Policy drafted by EDB in consultation with concerned stakeholders. It was proposed to have a comprehensive policy framework to not only cater for EV but that covers emerging technologies in this sector as well as ensuring that the supply chains of the existing players may not be disrupted.

The Board emphasized on the need to have a favorable incentive regime to promote local investments and attract FDI.

A comprehensive plan for participation of engineering sector in international trade fairs/exhibitions were also presented in the meeting. The members appreciated efforts made by EDB's management to promote engineering sector of Pakistan.

The chairman advised to organize trade delegations to various Free Trade Zones of African to tap the huge export potential in this region. Members also advised to look for trade opportunities in European and American markets.

The CEO-EDB also briefed the Members on the competitive/efficiency improvement and export enhancement exercise being undertaken by EDB.

In this regard, 350 companies, associations, chambers were approached to invite proposals in order to address the anomalies in tariff cascading, procedural delays in availing benefits like DTRE and technological constraints in meeting international bench marks.

These proposals once consolidated/evaluated by EDB and approved by the Board will be submitted to National Tariff Commission for approval.

In addition to the above, other administrative matters came under discussion to seek advice of the Board Members.

The EDB-BoM members greatly appreciated the tasks being undertaken by EDB's management to revitalize the organization and gave many suggestions to improve the working of this important organization to play its part well in the national as well as development of local industry to promote the GoP's vision of 'Made in Pakistan'.