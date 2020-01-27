UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EDB Delegation To Participate In Engage Africa Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:22 PM

EDB delegation to participate in Engage Africa Conference

A trade delegation from Domestic Engineering Industry is all set to participate in the "1st Africa-Pakistan Trade Development Conference scheduled from January 30 to 31 in Nairobi (Kenya)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A trade delegation from Domestic Engineering Industry is all set to participate in the "1st Africa-Pakistan Trade Development Conference scheduled from January 30 to 31 in Nairobi (Kenya).

The delegation would be led by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Industries & Production, Commerce, Textile and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, said an EDB press statement, adding the conference was being organized under "Engage Africa" initiative of Pakistan.

Almas Hyder, would represent Engineering Development board (EDB) in the conference, it added.

The objective of trade delegation's visit is to explore trade enhancement opportunities in the African region which is one of the potential markets for Pakistan's exports, being the 2nd largest continent in the world, spreading over 20% of the world landmass and a collective GDP of over 2.3 trillion.

It offers an import market of around US$ 500 billion, the statement said adding that in 2018, trade between Pakistan and Africa stood at US$ 3.6 billion which could be doubled with serious efforts.

There is a huge untapped export potential for Pakistani domestic engineering industry to cater to the needs of African market.

The government has been pursuing an export led growth strategy for economic stability which could be achieved withfocus on the export of value added products pro-actively towards perspective customers and target markets.

The statement added that EDB had been playing a vital role to strengthen the local Engineering sector and integrate it with the world market to make it the driving force for economic growth.

It is anticipated that engineering sector would become the largest exporting sector from Pakistan and�goal is to substantially increase exports from the current level of US$1.3 billion.

The statement added that EDB had been working in close coordination with the all relevant organizations in order to make this trade delegation's visit a success.

Representatives from engineering sub-sectors like tractor manufacturers, motorcycle & rickshaw manufacturers, electric fans manufacturers, surgical instruments, pumps & motors, cutlery & utensils manufacturers and engineering services would be part of the delegation.

This conference is not only expected to enhance economic activities between Pakistan and African region but would also prove to be conducive in deepening cultural/social links.

The conference will include multiple sessions of B2B with the counterpartsin order to achieve positive results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Prime Minister World Exports Import Visit Nairobi Kenya January 2018 Market Commerce Textile All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

2 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

3 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

3 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

3 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.