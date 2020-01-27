EDB delegation to participate in Engage Africa Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

A trade delegation from Domestic Engineering Industry is all set to participate in the "1st Africa-Pakistan Trade Development Conference scheduled from January 30 to 31 in Nairobi (Kenya)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A trade delegation from Domestic Engineering Industry is all set to participate in the "1st Africa-Pakistan Trade Development Conference scheduled from January 30 to 31 in Nairobi (Kenya).

The delegation would be led by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Industries & Production, Commerce, Textile and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, said an EDB press statement, adding the conference was being organized under "Engage Africa" initiative of Pakistan.

Almas Hyder, would represent Engineering Development board (EDB) in the conference, it added.

The objective of trade delegation's visit is to explore trade enhancement opportunities in the African region which is one of the potential markets for Pakistan's exports, being the 2nd largest continent in the world, spreading over 20% of the world landmass and a collective GDP of over 2.3 trillion.

It offers an import market of around US$ 500 billion, the statement said adding that in 2018, trade between Pakistan and Africa stood at US$ 3.6 billion which could be doubled with serious efforts.

There is a huge untapped export potential for Pakistani domestic engineering industry to cater to the needs of African market.

The government has been pursuing an export led growth strategy for economic stability which could be achieved withfocus on the export of value added products pro-actively towards perspective customers and target markets.

The statement added that EDB had been playing a vital role to strengthen the local Engineering sector and integrate it with the world market to make it the driving force for economic growth.

It is anticipated that engineering sector would become the largest exporting sector from Pakistan and�goal is to substantially increase exports from the current level of US$1.3 billion.

The statement added that EDB had been working in close coordination with the all relevant organizations in order to make this trade delegation's visit a success.

Representatives from engineering sub-sectors like tractor manufacturers, motorcycle & rickshaw manufacturers, electric fans manufacturers, surgical instruments, pumps & motors, cutlery & utensils manufacturers and engineering services would be part of the delegation.

This conference is not only expected to enhance economic activities between Pakistan and African region but would also prove to be conducive in deepening cultural/social links.

The conference will include multiple sessions of B2B with the counterpartsin order to achieve positive results.