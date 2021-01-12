EDB, PBC join hands to promote engineering sector

Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and Engineering Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration to develop Pakistan's engineering goods and services sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and Engineering Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration to develop Pakistan's engineering goods and services sectors.

EDB Chairman Almas Hyder and PBC Chairman Saquib Shirazi signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). The EDB Chief Executive Officer, team members from both the organizations and a large number of businessmen attended the MoU signing ceremony.

On this occasion, Almas Hyder, who is also former LCCI president, said that both the organizations would work together for supporting the indigenous engineering sector to tap the potential of international trade in engineering goods and services.

He said, "Global engineering sector presents a huge potential for Pakistan to expand its footprint as currently we only tap 0.04 per cent of the approximate 9 trillion USD exports segment." He remarked that this exercise would create wealth for the country and increase the per capita income. "If we ever want to reach 10,000 USD per capita or above, then agriculture and textile alone will not take us there. Engineering is the only sector which can race to a five billion USD export target in the next three years from its current base of approximate 1.6 billion USD, taking Pakistan total exports to above 35 billion USD," he argued.

Almas Hyder stated that Engineering Development Board wanted to evolve a policy framework in collaboration with the PBC, Chambers of Commerce & trade associations and the MoU was an initiative in this regard.

Saquib Shirazi, Chairman PBC, remarked that this working relationship would concurrently boost the image of Pakistan and contribute towards improvement of the domestic market and exports by expansion of this value-added sector.

While, the EDB CEO highlighted the objectives of establishing this general framework to facilitate cooperation between both organizations in specific sectors and complement each other's efforts in order to promote development of the engineering industrial sector of Pakistan and to make it the driving force of economic development.

He further briefed that the sectors for which the parties had initially agreed to work jointly include; Power & Energy, Capital Goods, Pumps & Motors, Surgical & Medical Devices, Cutlery & Kitchenware, Sanitary Fittings, Domestic Appliances, Fans(domestic & industrial), Construction and Building Materials.

The collaboration, he mentioned, would focus on conducting sectoral and market expansion studies, identifying technology acquisition requirements for increasing productivity of the sectors, and determining certification and standards requirements of the industry, along with working for capacity building and skill development of the SME sectors.

He hoped that the collaboration would expand to other sectors, segments and activities in future.