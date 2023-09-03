Open Menu

EDF Urged To Upgrade Training Institutes To Boost Exports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman has stressed the need for restructuring and upgrading training institutes supported by Export Development Fund (EDF) as per international standards that would help improve competitiveness in the international markets.

After having a meeting with a delegation of the CTI stakeholders here Sunday, he told media that though training institutes under the EDF were being provided high-quality support in various fields to develop better skilled workers especially for export-oriented industries, there was a dire need to bring these institutions at a par with international standards by introducing new and modern trends and techniques thus enabling Pakistan to compete in global markets more effectively.

"We have to develop our export sectors according to the new trends of global markets," he added.

Ejazur Rehman said that according to an assessment, there was a change in the trends regarding exports in the world so it has become necessary to bring innovation in other training institutions including the Carpet Training Institute, to reorganize the structure according to international standards and especially to increase all kinds of capacity.

"Access to latest technologies and various training programmes have to be designed according to global trends so that we can match the trends of global markets in exports," he said and hoped that Export Development Fund would give a new dimension to the ongoing cooperation with training institutes.

