Edible Oil, Ghee Output Increased 11.73% And 4.26% In 07 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Domestic production of cooking oil and vegetable ghee during the seven months of current financial year increased by 11.73 percent and 4.26 percent respectively as compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2022-23 about 301,185 metric tons of cooking oil manufactured in the country as compared to the manufacturing of 296,567 metric tons of the same period of last year, according to the quantum index number of large-scale manufacturing industries released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On year on year basis, the local output of edible oil also grew by 11.22 percent in January, 2023 as about domestic production of the above-mentioned commodity was recorded at 48,160 metric tons as against the production of 43,300 metric tons of the same month of last year.

Meanwhile, domestic production of vegetable ghee grew by 4.62 percent as 872,274 metric tons of vegetable ghee produced to fulfil local requirements, which was recorded at 833,760 metric tons of the same period last year.

Year-on-year basis, the domestic output of vegetable ghee also increased by 11.75 percent in the month of January 2023 as 134,460 metric tons of the commodity was locally manufactured as compared to the production of 120,318 metric tons of the same month of last year.

However, during the last seven months, the wheat and rice milling decreased by 12.07 percent as it registered 5.829 million metric tons as compared to the milling of 6.630 million metric tons.

