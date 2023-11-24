Open Menu

Edible Oil Imports Reduces 33.08 % In Four Months

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Edible oil imports reduces 33.08 % in four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Imports of edible oil including soybean and palm into the country during the first four months of the current financial year decreased by 33.08 per cent and 31.45 per cent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2023 about 86,335 metric tons of soya bean oil valued at $74.766 million were imported as compared to the imports of 77,905 metric tons costing $111.732 million of the same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, over 1.016 million tons of palm oil valued at 964.292 million were imported as compared to the imports of 948,457 metric tons costing $1.406 billion in the same period of last year, it added.

On month on month basis, the import of soya bean oil into the country reduced by 49.49 per cent in October 2023 as about 16,510 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity were imported as against the imports of 20,959 metric tons worth $33.

987 million.

The import of palm oil into the country during the month under review also went down by 24.04 per cent as 222,577 metric tons of palm oil costing $205.718 million as compared to the imports of 187,033 metric tons valuing $270.873 million of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the local production of vegetable ghee increased by 29.73 per cent and cooking oil grew by 2.19 per cent in the first-three months of the current financial year.

Over 366,848 metric tons of vegetable ghee were locally manufactured during the period from July-September, 2023 as compared to the production of 119,393 metric tons of the same period of last year.

The local output of cooking oil was recorded at 154,889 metric tons during the period under review as against the production of 119,393 metric tons of the same month of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Oil Same October From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

1 hour ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

6 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

15 hours ago
Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

15 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

15 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

15 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

15 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

15 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business