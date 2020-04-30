UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edible Oil Including Soybean, Palm Decreased 33.90%, 0.42% In 9 Months

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:05 PM

Edible oil including soybean, palm decreased 33.90%, 0.42% in 9 months

Imports of edible oil including soybean and palm into the country during first three quarters of current financial year decreased by 33.90 percent and 0.42 percent respectively as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Imports of edible oil including soybean and palm into the country during first three quarters of current financial year decreased by 33.90 percent and 0.42 percent respectively as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2019-20, about 65,649 metric tons of soybean oil valuing $45.282 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as against 95,112 metric tons worth $86.56 million of same period last year.

According the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, import of palm oil into the country during the period under review was recorded at 2,276,994 metric tons costing $1.380 billion as against the import of 3,218,489 metric tons worth $1.386 billion of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, imports of soybean oil into the country on month on month basis also reduced by 97.

01 percent in March 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

However, the imports of palm oil increased by 30.94 percent in March 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

It may be recalled here that food imports into the country during first three quarters of current financial year decreased by 7.00 percent as different food commodities worth $3.963 billion imported as against the imports of $4.261 billion of corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, food group exports from the country during first nine months of current financial year grew by 1.43% as different food commodities worth $3.396 billion exported as against $3.348 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

However, food group exports during the month of March 2020 decreased by 23.23% as compared the same month of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same March May 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

ECNEC approves four major development projects

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Education launches &quot;Sanadcom&quot ..

9 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari says 21,000 Pakistanis lost jobs in ..

12 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz raises important questions about ruli ..

23 minutes ago

84 centres working in Rawalpindi division under 'E ..

4 minutes ago

22 more COVID-19 patients discharged after recover ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.