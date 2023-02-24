UrduPoint.com

Edible Oil Output Grew 11.62%, Ghee 3.37% In Six Months

Published February 24, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Domestic output of cooking oil and vegetable ghee during the first six months of the current financial year grew by 11.62 percent and 3.37 percent respectively as compared to the production of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-December, 2022-23, about 252,563 metric tons of coking oil were manufactured locally as compared to the manufacturing of 226,267 metric tons of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 737,461 metric tons of vegetable ghee were also produced and manufactured in order to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as for exporting as against the production of 713,442 metric tons in the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On year on year basis, domestic production of cooking oil grew by 15.

01 percent in December 2022 as about 45,395 metric tons of oil were locally produced as compared to the production of 39,472 metric tons in the corresponding month of last year.

In December, 2022 about 133,419 metric tons of vegetable ghee manufactures as compared to the manufacturing of 131,633 metric tons in the same month last year, it added.

During the period under review, the overall food manufacturing in the country witnessed an about 2.32 per cent decrease as compared to the production of the same period last year.

In first two quarters of current financial year, the local output of sugar and bakery products increased by 14.75 percent as over 2.072 million tons of the above-mentioned commodities were produced as against the production of 1.806 million tons in the same period last year.

