UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edible Oil Production Increases 1.39 Percent In First Half Of FY 2020-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:03 PM

Edible oil production increases 1.39 percent in first half of FY 2020-21

Domestic production of cooking oil during first half of current financial year increased by 1.39 percent as compared the production of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Domestic production of cooking oil during first half of current financial year increased by 1.39 percent as compared the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July December 2020-21, about 217,441 tons of cooking oil manufactured as compared the manufacturing of 214,989 tons of same period of last year, according the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for December 2020 released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The Quantum Indices of LSMI have been compiled with base year 2005-06 on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

On month on month basis, domestic manufacturing of cooking oil was recorded at 39,137 tons in December, 2020 as compared the production of 39,971 tons of the corresponding month of last year.

Meanwhile, 706,506 tons of vegetable ghee were also manufactured during the period under in order to tackle with the domestic requirements as compared the production of 729,906 metric tons of sam period of last year.

Local output of vegetable ghee witnessed about 3.12 percent reduction as compared the production of same period of last year.

About 122, 832 tons of vegetable ghee produced in month of December,2020 as compared the of 125,842 tons of same period of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI increased by 8.16 percent for July-December 2020-21 as compared the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the LSMI output increased by 11.40 percent in December, 2020 compared to same month of last year and it grew by 13.51 percent when it compared with month of November 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Same July November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Arab countries ties are based on common ..

18 minutes ago

Thailand reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, pandemic ..

7 seconds ago

NMU VC inoculated against Coronavirus

8 seconds ago

Increased flow of remittances welcomed: Mian Zahid ..

24 minutes ago

Big upset in Governor Gold Cup, ICMS Club faces de ..

11 seconds ago

Task force proposes amendments to PECA

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.