Educating people to use alternative energy resources at household level was stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Thursday urged the government to educate and persuade the people to use alternative resources of energy for fulfilling household needs in order to tackle with industrial requirements.

Speaking at a seminar on "Use of Energy for Economic Growth, which was held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, Mehar said that in most of developed countries,a single energy source was provided at the domestic and commercial levels to make best use for industrial and agricultural sectors.

In Pakistan, power and gas is supplied at household level, he said and added that it was hampering economic growth especially during peak winter season. He said over the years, the gas has been used quite injudiciously of which 50 percent was consumed by household consumers thus depriving the industry of its major share.

He said although 78 percent of domestic households have no access to natural gas in Pakistan, adding that domestic sector gas consumption has grown 11 percent over the years, showing maximum growth among all the sectors.

He urged the government to ensure uninterrupted supply for industries and agriculture sector followed by commercial and domestic consumers as practiced globally to strengthen the fragile economy.

Meher said industry is backbone of the economy and all out incentives are offered to industry to contribute towards accelerating economic growth and social development. He said industries are engine of growth and power and gas are lifeline.