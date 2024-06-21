Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

The Balochistan government has increased the non-development and development budget for education sector by 52 percent from Rs 96.5 billion to Rs146.9 billion for the next financial year 2024-25

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Balochistan government has increased the non-development and development budget for education sector by 52 percent from Rs 96.5 billion to Rs146.9 billion for the next financial year 2024-25.

Addressing the budget session, Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that during the next fiscal year 2024-25, the provincial government has allocated 12.7 percent of the total budget for school education, which amounts to Rs118.5 billion.

He added that around 535 new posts have been created for the education department and the existing 9394 vacant posts of teachers from grade 9 to grade 15 will also be filled on merit so that the issue of shortage of teachers in schools would be resolved.

He said with the support of the Federal government, Rs3.45 billion from the federal grant would be spend during the next 5 years to improve the education level in 22 backward districts of Balochistan.

Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said the provincial government with the support of international partners is not only upgrading the various schools of 44 districts of Balochistan but also ensuring the provision of basic facilities in 3000 schools.

He said that during the current financial year, the provincial government, for the first time in the history of the province, increased the grants of universities by 100 percent to Rs5 billion in the next financial year 2024-25, more than the grant of the federal government.

With this revolutionary initiative of the government, the finance commission of the universities will also be built on a more stable basis.

The minister said now it is the responsibility of the management of all the universities by making effective financial planning of the mentioned allocated grants.

He said the provincial government has released over Rs2 billion in additions to the previously allocated budget to resolve the financial crisis of 11 public universities during the current financial year, which has been revised to Rs4.8 billion.

Shoaib Nosherwani said that during the next financial year, 192 new posts have also been created in higher education sector. He said that a total of Rs 32 billion have been allocated for the development of school and higher education departments during the next financial year 2024-25, while the total volume of non-developmental budget is Rs114.8 billion.