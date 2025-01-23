Education, commerce key drivers of economic growth: Jam Kamal

Federal Minster for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said I want to highlight the vital connection between education and commerce as key drivers of economic growth and national prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Minster for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said I want to highlight the vital connection between education and commerce as key drivers of economic growth and national prosperity.

In a message on World Education Day, he said that education empowers individuals with the skills, knowledge, and creativity needed to navigate and excel in today’s rapidly evolving global trade environment. It is the foundation for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable progress.

He said, "As a nation we are committed to strengthening the synergy between education and industry, ensuring our youth are prepared to seize opportunities in the expanding global market.

"

Jam Kamal said that by investing in education, particularly in business, trade, and technology, we can cultivate a skilled workforce capable of transforming Pakistan into a competitive and thriving economic hub.

On this day, let us reaffirm our dedication to advancing education and fostering a culture of learning, innovation, and collaboration. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for Pakistan and its people.”