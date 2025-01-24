Education Promotion Govt's Top Priority In ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the top priority in the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ program is the promotion and development of education, which is very important for the economic development and prosperity of the country.
He said, the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ has included education as a significant driver of equity and economic prosperity, which is an important pillar for the knowledge economy and the country’s economic development and prosperity in the future.
Ahsan Iqbal said this while addressing the media briefing to discuss the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and key development initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Planning here.
He said that recently Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled the five year National Economic Transformation Plan 2024-29 called “Uraan Pakistan’ with the promise to revive the country’s economy.
He said that the government is making due efforts to promote the knowledge economy in the country and traditional and technical education have an important role in this regard.
Ahsan Iqbal said that continuity of policies is necessary for the promotion of education and economic development in the country and only with the continuity of policies, will the country achieve economic growth in the country.
He said that digital revolution and innovation are significant for the economy and for the knowledge economy in the future, digitization and innovation must be promoted in the country.
At this time, “we have to advance the knowledge economy and tech sector in Pakistan, through which the goals of economic development can be achieved quickly.”
The minister highlighted that on the ‘ Uraan Pakistan’ initiative proposed key areas including education and curriculum are significant for future economic development and prosperity in the country.
“Our current curriculum fails to align with the realistic needs of today’s Pakistan,” the minister said, calling for a thorough review and update to better prepare students for the future.
The Minister said that curriculum is a key part of the government’s commitment to equipping students with essential modern skills for the 21st century.
He said the goal is to present a comprehensive curriculum reform plan that addresses current deficiencies and sets a clear path toward educational excellence.
Ahsan said that “No country can achieve long-term success without a literacy rate of at least 90% and it is imperative that we invest in our education system now to ensure a prosperous future for all Pakistanis.”
Highlighting the alarming number of out of school children, the Minister stressed that immediate action is required to address these gaps.
“The current state of our education system is a crisis that demands urgent intervention,” he added.”We have over 25 million children who are out of school, and our literacy rate stands at a troubling 61%. This is not just a statistic; it represents a significant barrier to our nation’s progress.”
The minister's call to action underscores the need for systemic change in Pakistan’s education sector, aiming to improve literacy rates, expand access to education, and strengthen the higher education system.
The minister praised these advancements as critical steps towards improving the quality and relevance of education in Pakistan. “These initiatives represent a significant leap forward in our efforts to modernize the education system and prepare our students for a rapidly evolving world,” the minister said.
The minister said that Balochistan will be the richest province of Pakistan in the coming 10 years as this province will
develop rapidly due to low population and progress in connectivity.
