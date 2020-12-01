EEC Expects Price of Russian Gas for Belarus in 2021 to Be Not Higher Than in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The price of Russian gas for Belarus in 2021 is not expected to be higher than in current year, based on the elaborations available to the parties, the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich said on Monday.

"Based on the elaboration that we have today, gas prices for Belarus should not be higher than the level of the current year," Myasnikovich said in an interview with the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

The price of Russian gas in 2020 for Belarus is $127 per thousand cubic meters. The Belarusian side insists on reducing it. Earlier in November, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that Minsk expected to agree the price of natural gas from Russia for 2021 in the near future and hoped that it would be "attractive."