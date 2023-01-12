UrduPoint.com

EETL Saves Pakistan's $3b By Handling 450 LNG Cargoes Substituting FO Import

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:39 PM

EETL saves Pakistan's $3b by handling 450 LNG cargoes substituting FO import

Engro Elengy Terminal (Private) Limited (EETL) on Thursday said it had successfully handled over 450 ship-to-ship (LNG) transfers since 2015, enabling Pakistan to save more than $3 billion through import substitution of the Furnace Oil (FO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Engro Elengy Terminal (Private) Limited (EETL) on Thursday said it had successfully handled over 450 ship-to-ship (LNG) transfers since 2015, enabling Pakistan to save more than $3 billion through import substitution of the Furnace Oil (FO).

"In 2015, Engro developed the first-ever LNG terminal facility of Pakistan, built in a record 335 days. The terminal currently handles 68% of all LNG imports into Pakistan and now fulfills around 15 per cent of the country's daily domestic gas requirement," the company said in a news release issued here.

Engro Corporation, Pakistan's premier conglomerate, and Royal Vopak of the Netherlands - the world's largest bulk liquid storage and handling company - have recently celebrated 25 years of a strategic partnership that has led to mutual growth and helped promote energy security and industrialization in Pakistan.

Engro's business relationship with Royal Vopak dates back to 1997 when the joint venture of Engro Vopak Terminal Limited (EVTL) was commissioned as a state-of-the-art chemical storage and handling business at Port Qasim, Karachi.

The relationship between Engro and Royal Vopak of the Netherlands was further strengthened in 2018 when Royal Vopak acquired a total 44 per cent shareholding of Elengy Terminal Pakistan Ltd (ETPL) to enhance its global LNG portfolio.

The EVTL is the only facility in Pakistan that combines services for bulk storage of chemicals, cryogenic and LPG gases all under one operation.

The terminal operations have grown from handling 0.5 million tons of specialized and hazardous bulk liquid cargoes to around 6 million tons per annum.

Since its inception, it has facilitated investments of more than $2 billion in the downstream petrochemical industry.

The EVTL provides for over 60 per cent of Pakistan's bulk chemical imports and about 55% of LPG marine imports. "Therefore, this venture stands as a key enabler for major industrial activities in Pakistan and helps contribute towards energy security that serves over 1 million households," the company said.

It said the EVTL and EETL safely handled almost $4 billion of feedstock and products on an annual basis, without any incidents related to product contamination or loss, health, and the environment.

"The business has operated without a lost-time injury (LTI) for the last 25 years, which is an impeccable safety record even by global standards." To mark the 25th anniversary of Engro and Royal Vopak partnership, Chairman Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak, Dick Richelle and President, Vopak Asia & Middle East, Chris Robblee toured Pakistan to meet partner Engro Corporation, headed by Engro's President and CEO Ghias Khan and senior executives. They also visited the terminal facilities at Port Qasim and remained engaged with the employees as well.

Ghias Khan said "This partnership is very special and � very successful in all dimensions. We are now looking forward to greater things not just in Pakistan, but internationally as well. What we value the most about this relationship is the mutual respect and trust, and the desire to learn from each other."Dick Richelle said "We have had many partnerships around the globe for quite some time, but what we have in Pakistan is very special. We are not only celebrating 25 years of partnership between Vopak and Engro, but its 25 years of friendship between the two companies."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan LPG World Import Business Company Oil Netherlands Middle East Gas 2015 2018 Engro All From Industry Asia Billion Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

28 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

40 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

40 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

24 minutes ago
 Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reac ..

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

24 minutes ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.