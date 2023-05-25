UrduPoint.com

EEU Economic Commission Should Respond Quickly To Changes In World - Putin

Published May 25, 2023

EEU Economic Commission Should Respond Quickly to Changes in World - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Eurasian Economic Union's (EEU) Economic Commission should react quickly to changes in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The Economic Commission, which must respond quickly and adequately to the changes taking place in the world and make professional decisions aimed at protecting our common interests and promoting mutually beneficial integration," Putin said during a speech at a meeting of the expanded Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The commission can be given additional powers, but in such a way that the principle of consensus remains basic, ensuring due respect for the sovereignty of each of the countries participating in the union, the president added.

