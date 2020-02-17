UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EFF Programme On Track, Gov't Dismisses Speculations On IMF Review

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:31 PM

EFF programme on track, Gov't dismisses speculations on IMF Review

The Finance Ministry Monday described as misleading and factually incorrect a news item published in a section of the press suggesting that tough prior actions [are] needed for Internationally Monetary Fund's (IMF) US $ 452 million third tranche

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Finance Ministry Monday described as misleading and factually incorrect a news item published in a section of the press suggesting that tough prior actions [are] needed for Internationally Monetary Fund's (IMF) US $ 452 million third tranche.

In an official statement issued here, the Ministry stated that it was completely normal for quarterly reviews to take sometimes a few days more than planned, which must never be viewed as something extraordinary.

The second and third quarterly reviews would be presented before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board separately as planned, it said adding that no decision has been taken for any prior actions.

The statement said China was Pakistan's iron brother and there was no apprehension whatsoever on the rollover/refinancing of Chinese loans.

It added that the article in question was equally ill-conceived in trying to portray that only a miracle could save the IMF program.

"The IMF staff team had constructive and productive discussions with the Pakistani authorities and commended them on the considerable progress made during the last few months in advancing reforms and continuing with sound economic policies," it explained, adding, "all end-December performance criteria were met, and structural benchmarkshave been completed."The Finance Division made it clear that the government's reform program supported by the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) was on track.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF China Progress All Government Million

Recent Stories

Malicious Fabrication More Dangerous than Coronavi ..

11 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi Most Unique and Pashto Hip Hop Anth ..

22 minutes ago

JPP, Amnesty Intl show concerns over delay in repa ..

33 minutes ago

No terrorist safe havens in Pakistan: PM Imran Kha ..

23 minutes ago

LSM positive growth to help create jobs if trend c ..

23 minutes ago

UAE issues reactor licence for first Arab nuclear ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.