Effective Finance Commission in Punjab to be established: Asad Umar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that in light of instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting up Provincial Finance Commissions in the provinces, an effective commission would be established in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that in light of instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting up Provincial Finance Commissions in the provinces, an effective commission would be established in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the issues of Provincial Finance Commission here, the minister said that Provincial Finance Commission was performing very efficiently which was established in the previous PTI government in KP.

The meeting deliberated and discussed in detail the matters of establishing a Finance Commission in Punjab.

In view of successful execution and experience of provincial finance commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, concrete recommendations were laid down to bring effective provincial Finance Commission in Punjab.

It was also decided in the meeting that within a month, after mutual consultation between the two provinces, another meeting would be held in which a final action plan would be prepared in the light of all the suggestions.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Planning, Provincial Secretary Finance and senior officials were also present in the meeting.