Effective measures afoot for the relief to inflation-hit people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said the government was taking effective measures to extend relief to people by bringing down inflation which had been inherited from the past rulers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said the government was taking effective measures to extend relief to people by bringing down inflation which had been inherited from the past rulers.

Addressing 40 year-celebration ceremony of Abbotabad Press Club on Sunday evening, the KP information minister said the current inflation was result of corruption and looting of national exchequer by the preceding governments but Prime Minister Imran Khan was cognizant of the sufferings,a common was facing due to such economic constraints and was making tough decision to turnaround situation and provide instant relief to masses.

He said that development-oriented measures was underway at full pace in the KP merged districts under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and those reforms would change destiny of the tribesmen, he added.

He said that promotion of formation of basic structure of the merged districts, promotion of tourism in Hazara and Malakand and uplift of mineral and power sectors were on the priority list of the provincial government.

He said that present government was not oblivious to hardships faced by journalists' community and the provincial government was doing legislation's for their welfare. He said that government would provide funds to press clubs in the provinces according to their classifications.

He also assured the press club members of early release of grant and making efforts for establishment of media colony.

The ceremony was also addressed by KP Assembly speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Provincial food Minister Alhaj Qlandar Lodhi, Senator Shibli Faraz, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, PTI provincial general secretary Ali Ashgar Khan, representatives of the media organizations and press clubs.

He said that a small group of vested interested which took loans massively and fled the country brought Mualan Fazalr Rehman to the front to confront government.

Ironically Mulana Fazlr Rehman too had to retreat after his plans against government failed badly.