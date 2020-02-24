UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Measures Afoot For The Relief To Inflation-hit People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:36 PM

Effective measures afoot for the relief to inflation-hit people

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said the government was taking effective measures to extend relief to people by bringing down inflation which had been inherited from the past rulers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said the government was taking effective measures to extend relief to people by bringing down inflation which had been inherited from the past rulers.

Addressing 40 year-celebration ceremony of Abbotabad Press Club on Sunday evening, the KP information minister said the current inflation was result of corruption and looting of national exchequer by the preceding governments but Prime Minister Imran Khan was cognizant of the sufferings,a common was facing due to such economic constraints and was making tough decision to turnaround situation and provide instant relief to masses.

He said that development-oriented measures was underway at full pace in the KP merged districts under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and those reforms would change destiny of the tribesmen, he added.

He said that promotion of formation of basic structure of the merged districts, promotion of tourism in Hazara and Malakand and uplift of mineral and power sectors were on the priority list of the provincial government.

He said that present government was not oblivious to hardships faced by journalists' community and the provincial government was doing legislation's for their welfare. He said that government would provide funds to press clubs in the provinces according to their classifications.

He also assured the press club members of early release of grant and making efforts for establishment of media colony.

The ceremony was also addressed by KP Assembly speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Provincial food Minister Alhaj Qlandar Lodhi, Senator Shibli Faraz, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, PTI provincial general secretary Ali Ashgar Khan, representatives of the media organizations and press clubs.

He said that a small group of vested interested which took loans massively and fled the country brought Mualan Fazalr Rehman to the front to confront government.

Ironically Mulana Fazlr Rehman too had to retreat after his plans against government failed badly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Malakand Sunday Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Estonian President on Ind ..

11 minutes ago

US President mentions Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “ ..

16 minutes ago

AkzoNobel sees new dawn rising with 2020 Color of ..

20 minutes ago

Turkey suspends railway services to Iran due to CO ..

4 minutes ago

PM briefed over steps to enhance technological pro ..

4 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) issues new placeme ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.