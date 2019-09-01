UrduPoint.com
Effective Mechanism In Place To Check Fuel Quality At Pumps, CNG Outlets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :A well-coordinated and effective system is in place to ensure provision of quality fuel at both petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the country by conducting regular checking of the gasoline products and measuring gadgets.

"The authorized inspection teams visit petrol and CNG stations randomly to check quality and quantity of the fuel, being sold there, as per the approved standards and measuring equipment," official sources in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) told APP.

They said the outlets, which were found involved in selling substandard fuel and less measuring, were penalized as per the law by imposing fine and sealing their premises.

Answering a question, the sources said, the authority, being a watchdog, pursed an effective policy regarding sampling and testing of the imported petroleum products for onward distribution in every nook and cranny of the country. "It also holds regular checking of measuring gadgets and fuel quality at outlets of oil marketing companies." They said inspection teams visited randomly different petrol pumps, checked measuring tools and collected POL products' samples for testing at authorized laboratories.

Under the policy, the sources said imported petroleum products, conforming to the approved specifications notified by the Petroleum Division, were allowed to use in the country.

"The quality of the product for all importers is tested by Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) laboratories prior to unloading from oil carrying vessels.

Sampling of each imported product is carried out by the HDIP in the presence of importers' surveyors," they said.

In case of any quality dispute, re-sampling is made by the third party surveyor in the presence of authorized representatives of concerned stakeholders including the HDIP, they added.

Elaborating, the sources said, the fresh sample was tested in the presence of nominated representatives of the importer and the HDIP by another independent laboratory, pre-approved by the OGRA, which was considered 'final and binding.'The OGRA also independently carries out random sampling from vessels carrying imported petroleum products for testing through any of the approved laboratories for effective monitoring, quality assurance and greater transparency in the process.

As per the policy, the HDIP is advised to coordinate with oil marketing companies to initiate sampling of imported petroleum products along with subsequent testing in the presence of importers' surveyor and report to the authority within seven days.

