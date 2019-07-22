Effective mechanism in place to check POL products' quality

A well-coordinated and effective system is in place to ensure regular checking, provision of quality petroleum products to consumers across the country in a smooth manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A well-coordinated and effective system is in place to ensure regular checking, provision of quality petroleum products to consumers across the country in a smooth manner.

"Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), being a watchdog, purses an effective policy regarding sampling and testing of the imported petroleum products for onward distribution in every nook and cranny of the country. It also holds regular checking of measuring gadgets and fuel quality at outlets of oil marketing companies," an official source privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said inspection teams visited randomly different petrol pumps, checked measuring tools and collected POL products' samples for testing at authorized laboratories.

Under the policy, the official said, imported petroleum products, conforming to the approved specifications notified by the Petroleum Division, were allowed to use in the country.

"The quality of the product for all importers is tested by Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) laboratories prior to unloading from oil carrying vessels.

Sampling of each imported product is carried out by the HDIP in the presence of importers' surveyors," he said.

In case of any quality dispute, if the sample testing by the HDIP fails, re-sampling is made by the third party surveyor in the presence of authorized representatives of concerned stakeholders including the HDIP, he added.

Elaborating, the official said, the fresh sample was tested in the presence of nominated representatives of the importer and the HDIP by another independent laboratory, pre-approved by the OGRA, which was considered 'final and binding.'The OGRA also independently carries out random sampling from vessels carrying imported petroleum products for testing through any of the approved laboratories for effective monitoring, quality assurance and greater transparency in the process.

As per the policy, the HDIP is advised to coordinate with oil marketing companies to initiate sampling of imported petroleum products along with subsequent testing in the presence of importers' surveyor and report to the authority within seven days.