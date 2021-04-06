Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking effective steps for provision of all kind of facilities to investors in all economic zones across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking effective steps for provision of all kind of facilities to investors in all economic zones across the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of FB Textile Mills at Hattar Industrial Estate, he said that the steps of the provincial government would help provide conducive environment for investors and beside industrial development would also generate employment opportunities for youth.

He further urged upon the investors to take benefit of the geographical advantage and support the government in promotion of industrial and trading activities the province.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant also inaugurated Masjid and Police Post in Hattar Industrial Estate and inspected the under construction grid station in the estate. He directed the concerned authorities for the completion of grid station within the time period.

The special assistant also visited Industrial Zone Abbottabad-2 of the Small Industrial Development board and inspected pace of work on the project and distributed allotment letters in investors.

He said that Small Industrial Estate, Abbottabad-2 would help further enhancement of business activities in Hazara division and promote the business of marble and granite.

He said that for first time an interest-free credit system is being launched in merged districts and for this purpose they have signed an agreement with Akhuwat Foundation. Under the scheme,he said the residents of merged districts would a mark-up free loan up to Rs.75000.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant appreciated the role of the Small Industrial Development Board and said that as compared to past the organization has become more active and planning for the establishment of new zones and promotion of business activities.