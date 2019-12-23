UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts For Success Of Pak China Trade To Favor Both :Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:58 PM

Efforts for success of Pak China trade to favor both :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Chinese efforts to bring mutual trade to a win-win situation would be a great favor to the economy of Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Chinese efforts to bring mutual trade to a win-win situation would be a great favor to the economy of Pakistan. Chinese entrepreneurs should help Pakistani exporters to show their full presence in the Chinese markets.These views were expressed by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad while addressing to a 24-member Chinese delegation from Shandong Province of China at his office.The delegation, which has a vast range of businessmen from investors to vendors, was led by Yang Jun.

while LCCI EC members Muhammad Khalid, Haji Asif Seher, Wasif Yousaf & Fayyaz Haider and General (R) Mustafa Kauser were present on the occasion.Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the balance of trade between the two countries is heavily in favour of China, which requires to be turned into a win - win situation for both the countries.

Pakistani products are best of the best and easily cater to the needs Chinese market.

He said that both the countries not only share border but also have unanimity of views on various political & economic issues.

The two countries have a combined market of more than 1.5 billion people but the trade volume needs to be pushed up. The Chinese importers may have better prospects for Pakistani goods particularly of Carpets, Leather and leather products, Surgical Equipment, sports goods, Fruits and vegetables, Rice, Pharmaceuticals, Cotton etc.He said that Chinese investors should explore the business opportunities in the fields of refrigeration, healthcare products, locomotive accessories, rubber products, steel pipes/sheets, laser equipment, bearings, engineering tools, auto parts and machinery etc.The LCCI Vice President said that the projects under CPEC which holds key importance for One-Belt-One-Road program is inspiring the business community of China to consider Pakistan for further expanding trade & investment relations.

This scenario promises to add new dimensions to our bilateral ties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Business China CPEC May Border Market Cotton From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Share Best Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;Dubai Future Experts Programme&#039; launche ..

1 minute ago

DP World awarded 30-year concession for South Cont ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2 ..

31 minutes ago

FBR's Helpline Facilitating Taxpayers

3 minutes ago

Karachi Medical and Dental College preserves its s ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-India, pro-freedom banners appear in IOK

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.