Efforts for success of Pak China trade to favor both :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Chinese efforts to bring mutual trade to a win-win situation would be a great favor to the economy of Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Chinese efforts to bring mutual trade to a win-win situation would be a great favor to the economy of Pakistan. Chinese entrepreneurs should help Pakistani exporters to show their full presence in the Chinese markets.These views were expressed by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad while addressing to a 24-member Chinese delegation from Shandong Province of China at his office.The delegation, which has a vast range of businessmen from investors to vendors, was led by Yang Jun.

while LCCI EC members Muhammad Khalid, Haji Asif Seher, Wasif Yousaf & Fayyaz Haider and General (R) Mustafa Kauser were present on the occasion.Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the balance of trade between the two countries is heavily in favour of China, which requires to be turned into a win - win situation for both the countries.

Pakistani products are best of the best and easily cater to the needs Chinese market.

He said that both the countries not only share border but also have unanimity of views on various political & economic issues.

The two countries have a combined market of more than 1.5 billion people but the trade volume needs to be pushed up. The Chinese importers may have better prospects for Pakistani goods particularly of Carpets, Leather and leather products, Surgical Equipment, sports goods, Fruits and vegetables, Rice, Pharmaceuticals, Cotton etc.He said that Chinese investors should explore the business opportunities in the fields of refrigeration, healthcare products, locomotive accessories, rubber products, steel pipes/sheets, laser equipment, bearings, engineering tools, auto parts and machinery etc.The LCCI Vice President said that the projects under CPEC which holds key importance for One-Belt-One-Road program is inspiring the business community of China to consider Pakistan for further expanding trade & investment relations.

This scenario promises to add new dimensions to our bilateral ties.