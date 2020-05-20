Efforts on cards to facilitate business community

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, along with Chief Coordinator, UBG FPCCI Malik Sohail Hussain, called on Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Member Customs Operations, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at his office and congratulated him on taking over his new assignments at FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, along with Chief Coordinator, UBG FPCCI Malik Sohail Hussain, called on Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Member Customs Operations, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) at his office and congratulated him on taking over his new assignments at FBR.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda said business community was playing an important role in the development of the economy and he would try to facilitate them in customs matters.

He said all possible efforts would be made to resolve the customs related issues of business community.

He said smuggling was costing Pakistani economy billions of rupees in revenue annually and more efforts were required to curb the issue.

He hoped that business community would cooperate in curbing smuggling in the country. He said Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) should share its proposals to bring further improvement in Customs Operations for facilitation of business community.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulated Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda on his appointment as Member Customs (Operations) in FBR.

He said that he was an experienced officer and hoped that he would play his active role in further improving the existing customs system and bringing necessary reforms in it.

He assured that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to extend all possible cooperation to FBR for overcoming smuggling.

Malik Sohail Hussain, Chief Coordinator, UBG FPCCI, also expressed his views, highlighting the problems of business community related to customs and offering various suggestions for resolving them.

On the occasion, the two sides discussed in detail various proposals for further improving customs system and curbing smuggling.

They also pledged to work together to bring further improvement in the working of customs, promote business activities and improve the revenue of the government.