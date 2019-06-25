UrduPoint.com
Efforts On For 10pc Industrial Growth, 1.2m Jobs Every Year: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

Efforts on for 10pc industrial growth, 1.2m jobs every year: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that the Punjab government was striving to achieve 10 per cent industrial growth annually and create 1.2 million new job opportunities

Talking to the media here on the premises of the Punjab Assembly, he added that according to Punjab Industrial Policy, 500,000 skilled workforce would be prepared every year, besides improving competitiveness of industrial production. There was vast potential of industrial development in Punjab and government would facilitate fully this important sector, and achievement of economic goals through industrial policy would definitely bring a positive change in the lives of millions of people, he opined.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said, ill-conceived economic policies and massive corruption of the past rulers had jeopardized the country's economy, adding that former corrupt rulers had put Punjab under heavy debt burden and people were facing the consequences of their so-called progress even today.

After coming into power, PTI government had two options whether to let the country default or take corrective measures through tough decisions for revival of the ruined economy inherited by its predecessors, however, "we chose the difficult but right path that will not only pull Pakistan out of prevailing crisis but also guarantee country's speedy progress and people's prosperity in future." He said that Pakistan was now getting rid of multiple problems and national economy was also improving under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

