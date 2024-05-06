Open Menu

Efforts On For Producing Skilled Manpower: Ch. Shafay

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said on Monday that Punjab government is focusing on the preparation of skilled manpower according to the demand of the global market, the improvement of the quality of technical education and up-gradation of the labs of the institutes has been started.

He stated this during his visit to Government College of Technology Wahdat Road where he inspected various departments and laboratories of the college. The provincial minister observed the printing process in the digital printing lab while he inquired about the training course from the students in the IT lab.

Principal Salman Tariq gave a briefing about the teaching process, achievements and future plans of the college. Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Brig.

(R) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, Senior DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and other officers concerned were also present.

The Provincial Minister directed that the TEVTA institutions which have the capacity to increase the enrollment should be increased and full follow-up should be done in the college with the support of Asian Development Bank's Centre of Excellence Scheme, asserting that timely completion of the scheme is essential.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the college building is old, so a survey should be conducted within two weeks from the engineers of the authorised institution. He also directed for taking effective measures to increase industry-academia links.

The Minister also planted a sapling at the college.

