Efforts on to convince govt to withdraw regulatory duty for all industries: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The government has withdrawn regulatory duties on import of raw material which is not being produced locally for five export-oriented sectors.

Now efforts have been expedited to convince the government to dole out the same facility to the entire industrial sector to expedite the economic activities.

Chairing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on Revival of Value Added Printer's Association, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that the government has withdrawn five percent regulatory duty on import of cotton yarn and 2pc custom duty to ensure raw material to the value added textile sector.

He emphasized that the facility should also be extended to the entire industrial sector which depended on imported raw material. He asked the office bearers of the Printer's Association to send him their recommendation in writing so that their problems could be raised at the highest forum.

"Your recommendations should be purposeful and result oriented," he said and added that you should avoid such recommendations which have a negative impact on other sectors. He further said that their recommendations would be analyzed critically and presented in predetermined format to the Federal minister of finance so that these could be incorporated in the federal budget for the year 2021-22.

