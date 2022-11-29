UrduPoint.com

Efforts On To Ensure Economic Stability: Leghari

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Efforts on to ensure economic stability: Leghari

Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari said on Tuesday that effective measures were being taken to ensure economic stability so as to improve the life of common man

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari said on Tuesday that effective measures were being taken to ensure economic stability so as to improve the life of common man.

He was briefing a study delegations of National Air War College and PMS officers from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the economic situation in Punjab.

Mohsin Leghari believed that increase in the prices of imported goods at the global level and the gap between supply and demand were the major reasons for high inflation.

The Punjab government was taking concrete steps to control inflation and legal action was being taken against hoarders and profiteers under regular legal framework for supply of essential commodities at reasonable rates, he maintained.

The Provincial Finance Minister said that special subsidy was being provided on purchase of wheat to supply flour at reasonable prices. Automated systems were being used to improve revenue systems to increase resources and ensure ease of doing business.

"Digitization is being promoted in the economy for efficient use of resources. E-governance is being promoted in the province to bridge the demand and supply gap, besides adopting modern methods of cultivation of profitable crops and increase in production," he added.

The Provincial Minister said that reducing food prices by providing subsidies at the policy-making level was not a popular decision, but the government was playing every possible role to provide relief to the people.

The delegations included 18 faculty members of National Air War College, Captains, Wing Commands, Squadron Leaders and their equivalent ranks. Apart from 74 Pakistani officers, 25 allied officers from friendly countries, PMS officers of 91st Service Course from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were included.

During the meeting, the study delegations were given a detailed briefing on the development activities in the province, the public law and order situation and the mechanisms for controlling the prices of essential commodities.

Chairman Planning and Development Abdullah Khan Sambal briefed the delegations that development budget of the current financial year was the largest development budget given by any province in the history of Pakistan, which was based on three major development documents which included the Sustainable Development Goals, the Special Growth Strategy for the next 15 years and the guiding principles developed for the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which were the essence of the unbiased research of ground realities by economists.

He mentioned that 35 percent of the development budget had been allocated for South Punjab, which was responsible for the agricultural development of the province and its effective use was also being ensured.

Secretary Home informed the delegations about the achievements of Anti-Terrorism Force for the elimination of terrorism in the province and the promotion of foreign investment, especially the success of CPEC.

At the end, Air Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui thanked the host members for the detailed briefing on important topics and satisfactory answers to the questions on behalf of the Punjab government for promoting the development planning of the Punjab government and dealing with the challenges faced by the institution. He assured to play his role effectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Budget CPEC Man Mohsin Khan From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

UK police arrest man over 2021 deaths of 27 migran ..

UK police arrest man over 2021 deaths of 27 migrants

2 minutes ago
 'Govt concentrating to provide uninterrupted power ..

'Govt concentrating to provide uninterrupted power supply to industries'

2 minutes ago
 Iranian Police Arrest Gun Smugglers in Central Pro ..

Iranian Police Arrest Gun Smugglers in Central Province Isfahan - Deputy Police ..

2 minutes ago
 M.M Alam Road to be redesigned for improvement in ..

M.M Alam Road to be redesigned for improvement in traffic flow: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 President of Cyprus Says Corruption Claims Against ..

President of Cyprus Says Corruption Claims Against Him Will Be Investigated

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan to repay international bonds on time: Ish ..

Pakistan to repay international bonds on time: Ishaq Dar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.