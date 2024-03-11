Efforts on to improve National Planning Framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chairman Planning Commission, Muhammad Jehanzaib Khan said here Monday that efforts were afoot to improve National Planning Framework with consensus through consultation with provinces and other stakeholders and present it to the National Economic Council to make it part of National Framework.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of National Planning Framework workshop organized by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Planning Framework is to define national objectives for planning and development at the national level and to ensure that developmental policies and projects are aligned with the planning framework.

Khan said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure public welfare and prosperity, adding there was need to clearly define Federal and provincial jurisdictions about sectors and areas for development.

He further emphasized that there was need to change the mindset that provincial governments lack human capacity and financial resources, stating that provinces were rich in human, natural, and financial resources.

He highlighted the importance to work on solid foundations for effective utilization of resources, utilizing capabilities, and bringing improvement in talent management to ensure the rightful use of available resources within the provinces.

He said, National Planning Framework serves as a bridge between the federal and provincial governments to determine national and developmental priorities and to create harmony, adding the National Planning Framework will establish guiding principles for effective use of resources, delineating the roles of federal and provincial governments in setting national priorities.

He said, the framework would determine the effective utilization of national resources and the correct direction of development and would foster harmony between the federal and provincial governments in developmental matters and facilitate the transfer of development activities to the local level.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Planning, Awais Manzur Sumra stated that in the preparation of this framework, the Ministry of Planning and Planning Commission have convened numerous meetings, and the purpose of all the current workshop was to solicit feedback from all relevant authorities so that it can be formally submitted to the National Economic Council.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Afzal briefed the participants on the objectives and scope of the National Planning Framework while all federal and provincial authorities also expressed their views during the workshop.