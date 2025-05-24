(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar said on Saturday that government is trying to solve the problems faced by the auto parts manufacturing industry.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA)here at SMEDA office, he added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to provide facilities to the business community and the industrialists.

Federal Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, Engineering Development board (EDB) Chief Executive Officer Khuda Bakhsh Ali and other officials concerned also attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the need to increase the productivity of automotive parts at national level and discussed issues related to energy costs and taxes to increase investment in PAMA automotive parts.

Addressing the meeting, the SAPM Haroon Akhtar said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's vision is to make the auto industry competitive not only regionally but also globally.

Stressing the importance of creating basic guidelines to solve the problems of the automotive parts industry, he said that the government is introducing reforms to bring Pakistan's automotive industry up to world standards, for which local industrialists are being encouraged.

The government also wants to solve this vital industry's issues pertaining to taxes and various duties. He reiterated that Ministry of Industries and Production would take effective measures to facilitate the automotive parts industry. "The government and the Ministry of Industries and Production are always there to guide the business community at all times to solve their problems," he remarked.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said, "As per vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we are committed to ensure provision of all possible facilities to the business community."

He mentioned that Ministry of Industries and Production and Engineering Development Board is taking all stakeholders aboard, while focusing all autoparts chain so as to reform and formulate such strategies and policies which are beneficial for the industry.