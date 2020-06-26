Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the coordinated efforts were underway to overcome the desert locust threat in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the coordinated efforts were underway to overcome the desert locust threat in the country.

Talking to media, he said the government was also coordinating with international agencies, development partners and other governments to overcome the pest attack by sharing best international practices.

Besides, he said the government was also making its efforts for enhancing its institutional capacities to mitigate the locust threat as well as to save the agriculture sector from further harmful impacts of pests.

The minister said that survey of the effected areas was vital for conducting spray and control operation, adding that special aircraft was being used for spray against locust.

He said the government was also arranging special training for these pilots working on field to spray in order to make the anti-locust drive more efficient and effective.

He said that National Locust Control Centre was making coordinated efforts to eradicate the pest attack, adding that the Nation Disaster Management Authority has also ordered for 11 new aircrafts in order to enhance the capacities.

Fakhar Imam informed that the special micron-spray were also used for spray, adding that United Kingdom and Food and Agriculture Organization had also provided 20 micron sprayers to Pakistan.