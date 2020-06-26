UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway To Overcome Locust Threat: Fakhar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the coordinated efforts were underway to overcome the desert locust threat in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the coordinated efforts were underway to overcome the desert locust threat in the country.

Talking to media, he said the government was also coordinating with international agencies, development partners and other governments to overcome the pest attack by sharing best international practices.

Besides, he said the government was also making its efforts for enhancing its institutional capacities to mitigate the locust threat as well as to save the agriculture sector from further harmful impacts of pests.

The minister said that survey of the effected areas was vital for conducting spray and control operation, adding that special aircraft was being used for spray against locust.

He said the government was also arranging special training for these pilots working on field to spray in order to make the anti-locust drive more efficient and effective.

He said that National Locust Control Centre was making coordinated efforts to eradicate the pest attack, adding that the Nation Disaster Management Authority has also ordered for 11 new aircrafts in order to enhance the capacities.

Fakhar Imam informed that the special micron-spray were also used for spray, adding that United Kingdom and Food and Agriculture Organization had also provided 20 micron sprayers to Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Agriculture United Kingdom Media From Government Best

Recent Stories

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

11 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

5 minutes ago

Merkel slams 'unacceptable' stigma against people ..

5 minutes ago

Japan university awards first-ever ninja studies d ..

5 minutes ago

Madagascar's 'Colosseum' sparks outrage

9 minutes ago

Chief Secretary sanctions 184 jobs against decease ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.