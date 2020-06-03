- Home
- Egypt Commissions New Oil Well With Output Potential of 123,000 Barrels of Oil per Month
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:36 PM
Egypt has launched a new gas and oil well in the country's Western Desert capable of producing 123,000 barrels of oil per month, according to a statement by the Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry, obtained by Sputnik
The 2.
7-mile-deep well is located in the Abu Sinan area in the west of the country.
"The newly commissioned well allows [us] to produce 4,100 barrels of crude oil a day and 18 million cubic feet of gas," the statement read.
In December, the ministry announced putting into operation another well in the same area, capable of producing 7,000 barrels a day.