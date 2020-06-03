Egypt Commissions New Oil Well With Output Potential of 123,000 Barrels of Oil per Month

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Egypt has launched a new gas and oil well in the country's Western Desert capable of producing 123,000 barrels of oil per month, according to a statement by the Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry, obtained by Sputnik.

The 2.

7-mile-deep well is located in the Abu Sinan area in the west of the country.

"The newly commissioned well allows [us] to produce 4,100 barrels of crude oil a day and 18 million cubic feet of gas," the statement read.

In December, the ministry announced putting into operation another well in the same area, capable of producing 7,000 barrels a day.