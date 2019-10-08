UrduPoint.com
Egypt, Cyprus, Greece Call On Turkey To Abandon New Bid For Gas Drilling Off Cyprus Coast

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece Call on Turkey to Abandon New Bid for Gas Drilling Off Cyprus Coast

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece on Tuesday urged Turkey to abandon its latest bid to drill for gas in the exclusive economic zone off Cyprus coast calling it "unlawful and unacceptable," according to a statement by the Egyptian presidential administration.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting in Cairo earlier in the day.

"The leaders expressed concern about the aggravation of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and condemned the actions of Turkey in the exclusive economic zone and territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus, which violate international laws, in particular attempts to conduct new illegal drilling in the EEZ ... The parties called for an immediate end to this illegal prospecting activity," the statement says.

Ankara said last week it had sent the Yavuz drillship to the area where Greek Cypriot authorities have already awarded hydrocarbon exploration rights to European companies.

Ankara and Nicosia have long been at odds over Turkey's drilling operations off the coast of Cyprus. The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus believe that they have the right to drill for natural resources in the area. The underlying cause of the dispute is the unresolved situation around the status of the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish drilling has been criticized by the United States and the European Union, which cut financial assistance to Ankara by $164 million in July. Washington accused its NATO ally of provocations, while Russia urged both Turkey and Cyprus to show restraint.

