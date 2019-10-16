Egypt eager to invest $ 1 bn in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Egypt Ambassador Yaqoob said Wednesday Egypt is keen to invest $1 billion in Pakistan over the next one year in different sectors mainly in energy, building, pharmaceutical, halal food and tourism.

He said this during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here.

The Envoy said that both countries are enjoying good relations and there is need to further increase the bilateral exchange of delegation program and information.

He informed that Egypt will be declared Hepatitis free country by 2020 and urged Pakistan for joint ventures in Pharmaceutical and health sector. "Egypt can help Pakistan to get rid of Hepatitis C", he added.

Yaqoob lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade ties between the two countries and also showed willingness to be part of RCCI Int'l Rawal Expo 2020 in March next year.

Ms Maria Kazi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce who was also a part of delegation, in her address said that special incentives would be provided to Pakistani companies through new strategic trade policy framework for participating in trade fairs in Africa, under Look Africa initiative.

She said Pakistan's exports to Africa were confined to few products including rice, pharmaceuticals, cement, textiles, surgical and sports goods and urged that private sector should focus on exporting more products to Africa.

Saboor Malik, while speaking on the occasion, said RCCI will organize business opportunities conference and African Day to involve business community to explore new markets for exports and promoting trade ties with African Countries.

