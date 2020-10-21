UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt, Foreign Oil Exploration Companies Sign 12 Treaties Despite COVID-19 - Oil Minister

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:42 PM

Egypt, Foreign Oil Exploration Companies Sign 12 Treaties Despite COVID-19 - Oil Minister

Egypt has concluded a total of 12 new agreements with international gas and oil exploration companies, including those that operated in the country for the first time, despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Egypt has concluded a total of 12 new agreements with international gas and oil exploration companies, including those that operated in the country for the first time, despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said on Wednesday.

"Despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Egypt has managed over the proceeding months to conclude 12 new oil and gas exploration contracts with a number of the largest companies operating in Egypt for the first time, such as Chevron and ExxonMobil, along with existing ones � British Petroleum, Shell and Total," the minister said, as quoted by Egypt's Al Ahram newspaper.

The minister added that such results show the success of the work of the Cairo-initiated Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), established as an intergovernmental organization in late September with the participation of Greece, Israel, Jordan, Italy, Cyprus and Palestine.

The main EMGF goal is to create a regional gas market that meets the needs of the member states by ensuring oil supply and demand.

El Molla noted that Egypt sees the EMGF as a platform for attracting investments from the largest international oil companies.

The program of payments to foreign partners, which Egypt has been implementing over the past five years, has become one of the most significant tools that help the North African country attract investments, according to El Molla. With its help, the country has managed to reduce the payment amount accumulated over the previous years from $6.3 billion to $850 million.

Cairo has made efforts to change investment legislation and implement the leading program for infrastructure expansion, the minister said, noting that such a step is considered to be key, as it allows Egypt to encourage investments, with the total over the past four years amounting to $30 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Egypt Oil Italy Cyprus Greece September Gas Market From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

43 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

1 hour ago

Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine in 12 ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.