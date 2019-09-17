Egypt, France Back Saudi Arabia After Attacks on Oil Facilities - Foreign Ministers

(@imziishan)

Egypt and France announced their mutual support for Saudi Arabia following recent drone attacks on the Kingdom's Aramco oil facilities, Egyptian and French foreign ministers said Tuesday

"We have talked about the strikes on Saudi Arabia, and we are willing to resolve any military escalation," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a the press-conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Cairo.

Le Drian added that France supports Saudi Arabia in order "to establish a lasting and comprehensive peace.

"

The Egyptian foreign minister, in turn, described the attacks on Saudi oil facilities as "outside the framework of international law."

According to Shoukry, the international community must join forces to support Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack, claimed by Yemeni Houthis, caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.