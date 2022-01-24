UrduPoint.com

Egypt, Pakistan Achieved Economic Growth Despite COVID-19: Muzammil Aslam

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 11:58 AM

Egypt, Pakistan achieved economic growth despite COVID-19: Muzammil Aslam

Spokesperson Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam on Monday said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those countries that had achieved almost 100% economic growth despite the impact of Covid-19 pandemics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Spokesperson Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam on Monday said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those countries that had achieved almost 100% economic growth despite the impact of Covid-19 pandemics.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he assured that the government was fighting crises with determination as to the provision of relief to the people, affected by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which is the government's topmost priority.

He hoped that Pakistan's economy was growing strong and stable, adding, despite the multiple challenges, particularly Covid-19, the country's economy has been performing well during 2021 and is moving in the right direction with the support of the government's prudent policies.

He said that the country's exports are gradually increasing and likely to touch $30 billion by end of this fiscal year, while, inflows of home remittances would be about $32 billion.

Pakistan has also revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37 percent from 3.9pc which is another historic achievement, he said, adding, the policies of the government bearing fruits and taking the economy towards sustainable development.

Due to the fair policies of the present government, foreign investors were also taking a keen interest in investment in the development projects in Pakistan, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said that no doubt Pakistan was far better than India economically, and the country was now on the path to prosperity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exports Egypt From Government Billion PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam qu ..

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

50 seconds ago
 The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) cond ..

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns vehemently the deadly ter ..

12 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Malian Nara Regio ..

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Malian Nara Region

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 2nd place on Dubai Government’s Customer Happiness Index

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports eight more deaths due to Covid-19 ..

Pakistan reports eight more deaths due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 PTI will complete its current tenure, will return ..

PTI will complete its current tenure, will return to govt for next term: PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.