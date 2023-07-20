Egypt Planning to Resume Exports of Gas in October - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Egypt intends to resume exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through two regasification terminals in October, CNN Arabic reported on Wednesday, citing Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla.

El Molla noted that LNG exports were suspended in June due to "seasonal factors", including rising domestic consumption, which was caused by heat in the country and the government's desire to reduce dependence on fuel for electricity generation, the report read.

In 2018, Egypt refused to import gas and decided later to increase the country's production of gas. In addition, Cairo has repeatedly spoken about its intention to become a regional energy hub.

By the end of 2022, exports from Egypt, including gas, fertilizers, oil products and gold, amounted to more than $51 billion.