UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices In Line With IMF Rules

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:48 PM

Egypt raises fuel prices in line with IMF rules

Egypt increased fuel prices Friday in its latest round of subsidy cuts under a reform package agreed with the International Monetary Fund, authorities said

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Egypt increased fuel prices Friday in its latest round of subsidy cuts under a reform package agreed with the International Monetary Fund, authorities said.

The latest cut in fuel subsidies is a condition of a $12-billion loan secured from the IMF in November 2016.

It is the fifth and final hike in petrol prices as Egypt prepares to receive the last $2-billion tranche from the monetary body.

Since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power in 2014, his government has enforced a strict austerity programme designed to jump-start the economy.

The economy took a battering in the immediate aftermath of the revolution that ousted long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Direct foreign investment has grown to record levels but the country's debt and essential household costs have ballooned.

In May, electricity bills were raised by around 15 percent.

Egyptians have had to contend with belt-tightening measures that have seen living costs soar since the pound was devalued in November 2016.

The Washington-based body commended Cairo in April for its "substantial progress".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Petrol Electricity Egypt Cairo Progress April May November 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Foundation launch c ..

5 minutes ago

Policy being worked out to tap shale gas, oil pote ..

51 seconds ago

Russia's Non-CIS Imports Down 2.9% in 1st Half of ..

53 seconds ago

Russia to Strengthen Venezuelan Armed Forces Poten ..

54 seconds ago

Muhammad Amir to defend Ph.D thesis on July 8

56 seconds ago

When nothing was found against Rana Sanaullah, the ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.