Egypt Ready To Supply Germany With Gas - President

Published July 18, 2022

Egypt Ready to Supply Germany With Gas - President

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Egypt is ready to develop cooperation with Germany in energy sector, including by supplying gas, President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.

"Gas products from the Eastern Mediterranean can be supplied by Egypt to Europe.

If we can play a role in alleviating the crisis, we will do it right away," Sisi said at a press conference after the meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Cairo is interested in such cooperation as the impact of the rise in prices in Europe reaches it as well, Sisi added.

Scholz said that the two countries intend to cooperate in hydrogen fuel and renewable energy, in particular.

