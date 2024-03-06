Egypt secures $5 bn additional loan from IMF as pound plunges

Egypt secured an extra $5 billion in IMF loans on Wednesday, the two sides said, after the central bank hiked interest rates and allowed the pound to plunge by nearly 40 percent

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Egypt secured an extra $5 billion in IMF loans on Wednesday, the two sides said, after the central bank hiked interest rates and allowed the pound to plunge by nearly 40 percent.

The central bank's decision to raise the key deposit rate to a record 27.25 percent, in a move aimed at reining in rampant inflation, caught the market by surprise.

The bank also committed to "allowing the exchange rate to be determined by market forces", saying in a statement that "the unification of the exchange rate is crucial".

By the time the markets closed on Wednesday, the pound was trading at a record low of around 50 to the US dollar, after more than a year of a stabilised official exchange rate of around 30.9 against the greenback.

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the International Monetary Fund said a deal had been signed to increase an IMF loan package from $3 billion to $8 billion.

The IMF's Egypt mission chief, Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, welcomed the measures taken by Egypt, saying they were "decisive steps to move toward a credible flexible exchange rate regime".

She also said the move would "help increase the availability of foreign exchange", after months of severe shortages that caused a surge in the black-market rate and raised fears Egypt would be unable to service its massive foreign debt bill.

It was not immediately clear whether the bank would continue efforts to manage the pound's depreciation -- as it has repeatedly done in the past -- or if market forces would be entirely free to set a new unified exchange rate.