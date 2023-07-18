Egypt signs fintech MoUs with Nigeria, British institute

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on Monday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the London Institute of Banking & Finance, the state-run Ahram Online news website reported

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on Monday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the London Institute of Banking & Finance, the state-run Ahram Online news website reported.

The MoUs were inked on the sidelines of the regional fintech event Seamless North Africa 2023, which kicked off in Egypt on Monday, according to the report.

The MoU with the CBN focuses on the exchange of expertise in fintech, innovation, e-payment, and financial inclusion, while the one with the London institute is to offer training programs, workshops, and courses to Egyptian fintech sector leaders, said the report.

At the event, CBE Governor Hassan Abdallah announced issuing of a new Fintech Outlook report that reveals several positive indicators of the country's fintech sector, which garnered around 800 million U.S. dollars in investment last year.

The two-day event brings together 150 international and local experts, and more than 100 exhibitors to discuss and evaluate the future of the financial ecosystem through a slew of arrangements, including keynote presentations, panels, and case studies.