Open Menu

Egypt Signs Fintech MoUs With Nigeria, British Institute

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Egypt signs fintech MoUs with Nigeria, British institute

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on Monday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the London Institute of Banking & Finance, the state-run Ahram Online news website reported

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on Monday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the London Institute of Banking & Finance, the state-run Ahram Online news website reported.

The MoUs were inked on the sidelines of the regional fintech event Seamless North Africa 2023, which kicked off in Egypt on Monday, according to the report.

The MoU with the CBN focuses on the exchange of expertise in fintech, innovation, e-payment, and financial inclusion, while the one with the London institute is to offer training programs, workshops, and courses to Egyptian fintech sector leaders, said the report.

At the event, CBE Governor Hassan Abdallah announced issuing of a new Fintech Outlook report that reveals several positive indicators of the country's fintech sector, which garnered around 800 million U.S. dollars in investment last year.

The two-day event brings together 150 international and local experts, and more than 100 exhibitors to discuss and evaluate the future of the financial ecosystem through a slew of arrangements, including keynote presentations, panels, and case studies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Governor Exchange Egypt Bank London Nigeria Event Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes spec ..

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes special security arrangements for ..

5 minutes ago
 Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes a ..

Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes at UVAS

6 minutes ago
 Electricity Rates to Rise 10% in August for French ..

Electricity Rates to Rise 10% in August for French Households, Small Businesses

5 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Turkey, C ..

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Turkey, China on July 20 in Brussels - ..

6 minutes ago
 PTA between Pak-Azerbaijan to be finalized in Augu ..

PTA between Pak-Azerbaijan to be finalized in August

16 minutes ago
 IMF Says Medium-Term Global Growth Prospects Remai ..

IMF Says Medium-Term Global Growth Prospects Remain Weak

17 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning i ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning in Dubai

40 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute contributes to pos ..

Technology Innovation Institute contributes to post-quantum cryptographic standa ..

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers unveil Dubai Business Forum to shap ..

Dubai Chambers unveil Dubai Business Forum to shape global trade and investment

55 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews progress of ERC’s devel ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews progress of ERC’s developmental projects in Syria

55 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the Third G20 Finance Minister ..

UAE participates in the Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors M ..

55 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business