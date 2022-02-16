UrduPoint.com

Egypt To Attempt New Record In Gas Export - Oil Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Minister

Egypt will try to set a new record in natural gas exports this year, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Egypt will try to set a new record in natural gas exports this year, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla said on Wednesday.

"We will try," El-Molla told the EGYPS 2022 oil and gas conference in Cairo, when asked the relevant question. "In order to surpass the current export level, we need to ensure that we have enough cross-border reserves. The matter is in regional efforts, so it is not necessarily about Egyptian gas."

At the same time, Egypt's priority task remains meeting domestic market demand, the minister said.

Egypt's profit from gas exports increased by 550% in 2021, compared with 2020, amounting to $3.

9 billion, the Egyptian oil ministry said last week. The forecast is that the export will reach 7.5 million tonnes of gas by July.

Last January 18, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that Egypt would stop relying on imported oil by 2023. In September 2020, El-Molla said that Egypt had imported in 2020 just 3.5 million tonnes of gas worth $1.5 billion, compared to 10 million tonnes in 2016. In 2020 the country signed 26 geological survey contracts with combined investments of almost $11 billion on its way to total gas self-sufficiency.

>