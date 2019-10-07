Egypt to Complete 1st Phase of Russian Industrial Zone Ahead of Schedule - Official

(@imziishan)

Egypt is planning to complete soil improvement for one area of the Russian Industrial Zone (RIZ) in Egypt's economic zone and hand it over to Russia at the end of this year, ahead of the March 2020 deadline, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Yahiya Zaki told Sputnik on Monday

AIN SOKHNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Egypt is planning to complete soil improvement for one area of the Russian Industrial Zone (RIZ) in Egypt 's economic zone and hand it over to Russia at the end of this year, ahead of the March 2020 deadline, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Yahiya Zaki told Sputnik on Monday.

In May 2018, Russia and Egypt signed an agreement to establish Russia's first overseas industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt's new tax free zone and trade hub meant to attract foreign investment.

"We have reached a consensus with the Russian side that we will hand over the areas gradually over time. We will not wait to complete the overall soil improvement work in the area of 5.2 square kilometers [about two square miles], or more than five million meters, and we will deliver the first 500,000 meters in a few months. The first phase will be [completed] at the end of this year, although the official date is March 2020," Zaki said in interview with Sputnik.

The official stressed that soil improvement for the RIZ requires time and "significant financial support."

He also recalled that he would meet with the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov on October 9.

In February, Mohab Mamish, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, said that RIZ in Egypt would launch in late 2020 or early 2021.

RIZ is a project that is being developed with the assistance of Technopolis Moscow, an affiliate of the Russian Department of Science, Industrial Policy and Entrepreneurship. The aim of the industrial zone is to become a platform for Russian companies to expand into Egypt, Africa and the middle East. The zone will cover a 5.25 million square meters (56.5 million square feet) and is reportedly expected to attract some $7 billion in private investment.