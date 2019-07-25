(@FahadShabbir)

Egypt will receive the final $2 billion tranche of financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of its $12 billion loan program, al-Sharq al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing the Egyptian Central Bank.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Egypt will receive the final $2 billion tranche of financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of its $12 billion loan program, al-Sharq al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing the Egyptian Central Bank.

The IMF announced in May that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo to disburse the tranche.

The loan program is conditioned by a large-scale reform, aimed at restoring Egypt's macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth.

The assistance program was approved in November 2016. It envisages, among other things, the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. In 2016, the Central Bank allowed the pound to float freely, which resulted in its sharp devaluation.